WSAs belong to all, not just Montanans

An opinion in the Missoulian (Feb. 9) from Barb Cestero representing the Wilderness Society, along with representatives of resource extraction and recreation user groups, begins with, “A mountain biker, logger, wilderness advocate and dirt biker walked into Montana’s Capitol. It sounds like the start of a bad joke.”

I agree. The punchline gets delivered as they go on to advocate for “collaboration” on the disposition of what they repeatedly refer to “Montana’s wilderness study areas.”

First, these are national public land WSAs, not Montana’s. There is no mention of that overriding fact. The authors’ language and their actions feed directly into attempts to hand over national public lands to states.

Next, there are many millions of Americans who own these lands but can’t “walk into Montana’s Capitol” and are therefore disenfranchised in critical decision-making.