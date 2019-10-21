Watching Miss Montana participate in the reenactment of the Normandy landing and realizing that we are approaching the end of personal conversations with the people involved with that time in history, we are bringing Leon Malmed, a World War II "hidden child," to Missoula.
Join us on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m., and hear his story at the Roxy Theater. This free presentation is a personal opportunity to hear the story of a little boy and girl, whose parents were taken away by the police, and the neighbors said, "We'll keep your children until your return." The parents never returned and those warm people kept the little Jewish children safe for two and a half years, until the end of the war.
This is an opportunity to hear the story and ask the questions of a real survivor of this time in history. Please join us at the Roxy on Tuesday, Oct. 22, for the free 7:30 presentation of Leon Malmed's story as presented through the documentary created by the College of the Canyons media class; Lion Malmed, a survivor; Congregation Har Shalom; and Mountain Lakes Presbyterian Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Cheryl Thompson,
Seeley Lake