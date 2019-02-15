The 2020 campaign is already underway. This year the Democratic Primary will be watched closely, not only by Democratic voters, but also by independents like myself and others who are looking for an alternative to President Trump.
Like many Americans, I was dissatisfied with both major parties’ nomination for president in 2016, and I am more invested in this year’s primary election than ever.
Among the large field, Andrew Yang is the candidate that stands out to me. Andrew Yang recognizes the economic issues facing Middle America and he presents new proposals that look forward to the future.
Due to the rapid development of automation and artificial intelligence, jobs are being replaced at a rate higher than the industrial revolution. In response to this growing problem, Andrew Yang proposes a plan called "The Freedom Dividend." The Freedom Dividend would be a monthly stipend of $1,000 to every citizen over the age of 18 and would be paid for by a tax on the growth of companies due to the replacement of jobs by automation and artificial intelligence.
Andrew Yang explains his plan better than I can on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast which is available on YouTube and his website.
Ian Wheeler,
Kalispell