Last legislative session, Sen. Tom Richmond introduced a bill that could extend speculative state coal leases indefinitely. Gov. Bullock vetoed the bill, but Richmond has again introduced essentially the same idea.
My family and I own a cow/calf operation in southeastern Montana. In order to get Otter Creek coal to market, they would need to develop a new railroad, condemning many miles of private ranch land. The threat of the Tongue River Railroad kept ranches in our area from building fences, pipelines and other valuable infrastructure, at a real cost to our businesses. Why develop something when it might get condemned and we’d be out the costs?
I have no problem with a company proving up on a 10-year coal lease, but allowing years and years of extensions for speculative leases creates uncertainty for neighbors. It comes at the economic expense of ranches like ours.
We need to know if development is going to happen or not so we can plan. Being held in speculative limbo creates costs. If a company doesn’t start development in a decade, they should lose the lease so we can get on with our lives. The legislature and Governor Bullock should stop Senate Bill 329.
Clint McRae,
Forsyth