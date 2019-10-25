I find walking at night in Missoula some nights rather maddening. There are adolescent and 20-something boys who find a need to yell at pedestrians such as myself, or the cyclist tonight obeying the traffic rules, minding his own business.
There is a severe lack of respect shown by many young men here. I realize that some may be drinking, but honestly I never remember yelling at anyone while I was drinking. It really is a bullying behavior, most likely arising from a sense of insecurity. My normal thoughts are that this person yelling is probably lower in intelligence from drinking, and/or low in intelligence sober.
I tried to find research on this phenomenon online. The closest I could find was information on bullying aimed towards junior high and high school kids. Most of these boys yelling should have graduated high school before now. But then again, maybe not?
You have free articles remaining.
For you parents of adolescent boys and 20-something young men, please talk with your offspring and stress that yelling at pedestrians is not really cool. It shows disrespect and poor manners; it also makes them look foolish and immature, because they are.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula