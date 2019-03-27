Dear Ethel Byrnes, I hear your love for your husband. I too lost my beloved wife in 2014.
It was good that his death did not fall into the eleven categories of wrongful deaths prevalent in States that employ the Oregon death laws. It is not that way for everyone.
You can fill in the blanks from the Oregon model stats that ⅓ changed their mind and did not use the lethal script. It follows that ⅔ of the balance, 66 percent, also changed their mind but were forced to satisfy the facilitators. 1 in 5 were likely euthanized after changing their minds. The violating States must close this gap in the safety net and they know exactly how to repair the damage… there are no excuses only oppressive intentions.
There are eleven categories of wrongful deaths:
A wrong diagnosis
A wrong prognosis
Unaware of available treatments
No access to pain management
Denied funding for medical treatment
Mentally ill at risk
Ableist judgement of “better off dead”
Bullying or coercion
Killed without request or while resisting
Social contagion of suicide
Not a rapid or peaceful death
PS: expect expansion of categories due to “category creep.”
“Yes” on HB284 to ban stealth euthanasia and its companions from Montana. “Yes” on HB284 to defend us individuals from predatory corporations and others. “Yes on HB284” that euthanasia by any other name is against public policy in Montana.
Montana is nimble enough to lead.
Bradley Williams,
Hamilton