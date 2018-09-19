Yom Kippur, the Day of Forgiveness, a Jewish practice originating in Biblical times, is a worthwhile ritual for all to consider for its universal appeal and relevance.
Profound power is garnered when forgiving is actualized between siblings, partners, parents, neighbors and/or nations. Turn to the other and ask forgiveness or offer forgiveness. Waiting doesn’t work. Feel the power of a healing tradition offering a command to be a forgiver and a humble person asking for forgiveness. All of us will be better off.
May the new Jewish year be a time for each of us to practice forgiveness and earning from each others traditions.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula,
Hillel director of Jewish Life
on the University of Montana campus,
Missoula