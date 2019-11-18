My doorbell rang just before 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and there was a little girl, about a third grader, standing there alone as far as I could see. She said that she was raising money for Hawthorn School.
This gives me a lot of concern. Why was a little girl out in that weather, risking exposure to a sex predator or whatever to raise money for a school? This has happened before and I was informed by the principal that this is common practice.
Why aren't these needs addressed in the budget? Why is there not another way to raise money (mailings, letters to parents, school programs with admission charges, etc.)? Isn't anybody ashamed?
Leonard Lewis,
Missoula