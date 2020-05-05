Young voters must participate in elections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Young voters count for approximately half of the voting population, but a very small percentage of the people do turn out to vote.

In the 2016 presidential election, only around 19% of the people who voted were between the ages of 18 and 29. What this means is that less young people are influencing the issues that directly affect them, like tuition reform and federal job programs, just to name a few. Some young people may feel that these issues don’t currently affect them, and so they’d rather just stay away from politics.

But the fact is that government officials are elected for terms that last years; there is no way to be certain that these politics will not affect them in the future despite them being unaffected now. Young voters should strive to become more educated on the bills and legislature being voted on, and from there make an educated decision about whether these things actually can have an effect on them, adverse or otherwise.

Young voters need to realize the importance of voting sooner rather than later, because they could be creating so much change if they did. It’s time for them, us, to step up.

Anaya Paschal,

Bozeman

