Younger generation will suffer under socialism

People deserve the kind of government they get. Many, if not most, of us middle-class, retired folks have our futures pretty much secure. Our houses are paid off, we have little debt and we have some type of income stream. We are not wealthy, but are doing OK. Many, if not most, of us do not support the direction politicians are taking Montana.

The younger generation and our imports from all over have been reared on Europen-type socialism that is bankrupting Europe.

That generation will continue to vote themselves out of a job, a home and decent lifestyle because they have been taught that others should be forced to help carry their load. They will be affected by their folly long before it reaches me and my peers. Those who will suffer first and most are those electing socialist incompetents.

Down at the food bank, they may ask what happened, realize the errors of their ways and unelect those socialists they chose.

In the meantime, my peer group will grow veggies, hunt and fish for meat and die happy. Take a look at the Golden State, California, if you dare to see where we are headed.

Mike Higgins,

Whitefish

