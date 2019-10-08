I do not know Koopman so I cannot speculate on whether he is ignorant of how political protest is supposed to work in this country, or if he just hates the idea of high school students being smarter and better informed than he is.
The founding fathers of this country repeatedly made statements encouraging the population to hold the government's feet to the fire when they felt that the government was going in the wrong direction. This is our birthright as Americans, and to suggest otherwise goes against everything that this country is about.
Koopman also seems to think that these students are not very intelligent, and are so easily swayed by adults that they will blindly do what they are told. Anybody who has ever raised a teenager knows how wrong this is. Today's teenagers are more intelligent and well-informed than ever before, and are trying to save their future from people like Roger Koopman, who are only interested in taking what they can to enrich themselves, without a care to the future of coming generations.
Roger Koopman, you should get out of the way of these young people. They are smarter than you, and unlike you, they are concerned for their future.
John Rosett,
Missoula