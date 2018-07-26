Great to hear about President Obama’s Leaders in Africa program; these youth will be the creators of a better future. ("South Africa, Obama mark Mandela centennial with charity" by Andrew Meldrum, Missoulian, July 18).
I just got back from the RESULTS International Conference (results.org) in Washington, D.C., that included 75 young people from across America and a few other countries. These “Real Change Scholars” learned about advocating for programs that will help decrease inequality help to end hunger and poverty.
After three days of learning, these young people went to their congressional offices to advocate for tuberculosis funding to battle the world’s No. 1 infectious killer, the Reach Every Mother and Child Act to put help put an end to millions of preventable deaths of mothers and children, and support the SNAP program to battle hunger in America.
The youth are indeed the future of our country and our world, and these important programs teach them to be active citizens in a democracy that can help create a better future for all.
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington