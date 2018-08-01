Praise should go to Chase Jones, energy conservation and climate action coordinator working with a large group on a "Zero Waste" proposal. With 42 prioritized actions created by their efforts, a lot of time and money has already gone into this Zero Waste endeavor. Jones proposes hiring a "full time city staff member" to move the project forward.
I am all for this project, provided that he enables us to get rid of our waste easier and cheaper. Also, he should contact the garbage company so that they can also help save us money. Because the tax payers and renters are funding this effort, we want a substantial improvement for Missoulians.
Howard Horton,
Missoula