To the Montana Boy Scout Council,
I have read and do understand the Athenian Oath, Scout Oath, Scout Law, Conservation Oath, Order of the Arrow Brotherhood, the mantra of “once a Scout always a Scout”. The end result is to be a good citizen, promote conservation and help when you can.
There have been reports of Eagle Scouts who live to that. There also are glaring reports of those who don’t.
Secretary of the Interior claims he is of the Eagle Rank. I do not know if he is in the OA Brotherhood, but growing up in a small town, I rather imagine he is.
Ryan Zinke in all his actions, deeds and words including untruths does not live up to rank of Eagle or any of the above Oaths/Laws. He is the opposite of each of those. He should be an embarrassment to Montana Boy Scouts, and definitely of the National BSA. Not to speak of Montana.
You don’t have to go far to know how he is hurting the natural environment that he swore to protect. He also is not truthful. I wonder if he has become unhinged in his race to riches. He does get credit for his military service.
Sally Montgomery,
Issaquah, Washington