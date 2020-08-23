 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zinke wants a piece of the action

Zinke wants a piece of the action

{{featured_button_text}}

I wrongly thought we were done with Zinke spewing his alarmist words since he dropped off and went to work for a gold mine, but seeing his spiel in today's (Aug. 17) Missoulian proved me wrong. What a bunch of tRump flag waving! And false flag at that! Scare tactics to frighten the misinformed. People are protesting because tRump is ignoring our Constitution and playing dictator, and most Republicans are enabling him to do so. He goes beyond executive powers forcing Congress and the people to use the courts to stop him, which takes time and money and often is too late. The "war for our Constitution and values" is just the opposite of what Zinke says it is. The fight is between the majority of the people and the ever-fewer megarich minority who want power and control over all the rest of us. tRump is their leader and Zinke, a failed Navy SEAL and politician, wants a piece of the action. We see through your scam, so slink off back to your gold mine and spare us any more of your vitriolic statements.

Mari von Hoffmann,

Missoula

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines does nothing for Montana
Letters

Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the Novembe…

Fact check
Letters

Fact check

Why is it OK for Republicans like Gianforte and Daines to put out campaign adds full of untruths? The stations have been called on it and they…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News