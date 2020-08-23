Zinke wants a piece of the action

I wrongly thought we were done with Zinke spewing his alarmist words since he dropped off and went to work for a gold mine, but seeing his spiel in today's (Aug. 17) Missoulian proved me wrong. What a bunch of tRump flag waving! And false flag at that! Scare tactics to frighten the misinformed. People are protesting because tRump is ignoring our Constitution and playing dictator, and most Republicans are enabling him to do so. He goes beyond executive powers forcing Congress and the people to use the courts to stop him, which takes time and money and often is too late. The "war for our Constitution and values" is just the opposite of what Zinke says it is. The fight is between the majority of the people and the ever-fewer megarich minority who want power and control over all the rest of us. tRump is their leader and Zinke, a failed Navy SEAL and politician, wants a piece of the action. We see through your scam, so slink off back to your gold mine and spare us any more of your vitriolic statements.