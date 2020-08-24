Zinke's guest column 'absurd'

"Absurd” is a strong adjective, but the guest column by Ryan Zinke (Missoulian, Aug. 17) deserves nothing less. Initially, Zinke seems to acknowledge social injustice and structural racism in the United States. Then, using a clever but bizarre rhetorical tactic, he elevates recent protests to “a well-armed attack on the Constitution and the individual rights it protects.” Suddenly, the problem is not the long history of enslavement, genocide, and maltreatment of non-white people or the long-term consequences of those abuses. The big problem now is the protesters and their intent to dismantle American values. Who knew? I thought they just wanted a level playing field.