Zinke's opinion is misguided

In response to Zinke's article "America under Siege": He is absolutely correct, but his opinion is misguided. Being a corrupt politician himself and inept as a Trump Cabinet member and another "lost" water carrier for Trump, he should be arrested for impersonating an American patriot. Now the real siege. It began with Trump's raping of our environment with his irresponsible policies directed at destroying some of our most pristine wilderness areas. And what about Trump's attack on our most cherished right as Americans? He is twisting himself in a knot trying to invalidate mail-in voting and other attempts at voter suppression. And now his most insidious act, dismantling our U.S. Postal Service, which is America's most valued institution. Zinke is right but for all of the wrong reasons. Our very democracy is under siege by Trump and his enablers. By slowing down our mail he is attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters come November. Let's be clear. Trump has failed to "make America great again." Even our public health systems are under siege by this administration and his open disregard and hostility toward our "Rule of Law" has been underwritten by our Department of Justice. Think about that!