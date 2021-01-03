Missoula-area legislators share priorities for session

ELLIE BOLDMAN, D, SD 45

Good riddance, 2020. Like many of you, it hurt. We cancelled my parents 50th wedding anniversary, my son missed first grade, several of our businesses shuttered, and my family was literally evacuated on a flight from South Africa. When my hometown newspaper asked what my legislative priorities will be, my first response: to survive.

I’ve been honored to serve you since 2011, and this will be my third governor. Admittedly, on the morning of Nov. 4, I was shocked. We elected a very different Montana. The scuttlebutt at the state Capitol is already that our newly elected majority party has drafted a bill for every veto made by our previous two Governors Schweitzer and Bullock, which is to say, dear readers, we are on our way to creating a very different Montana. That’s the reality.

My legislative priorities, as always, are to defend our constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment, to support a world-class public education, and to fight, without hesitation, for equality, and reproductive and economic justice. Minority voices will be heard and the fight will be real.