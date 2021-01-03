Missoula-area legislators share priorities for session

ELLIE BOLDMAN, D, SD 45
Good riddance, 2020. Like many of you, it hurt. We cancelled my parents 50th wedding anniversary, my son missed first grade, several of our businesses shuttered, and my family was literally evacuated on a flight from South Africa. When my hometown newspaper asked what my legislative priorities will be, my first response: to survive.
I’ve been honored to serve you since 2011, and this will be my third governor. Admittedly, on the morning of Nov. 4, I was shocked. We elected a very different Montana. The scuttlebutt at the state Capitol is already that our newly elected majority party has drafted a bill for every veto made by our previous two Governors Schweitzer and Bullock, which is to say, dear readers, we are on our way to creating a very different Montana. That’s the reality.
My legislative priorities, as always, are to defend our constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment, to support a world-class public education, and to fight, without hesitation, for equality, and reproductive and economic justice. Minority voices will be heard and the fight will be real.
Mark Twain said, “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.” I am thankful to sit in solidarity with the majority of our nation in electing a new president, and I will work cordially and with a sense of humor with our majority in the halls of our state Capitol. This state and this nation would be best if we all heed the advice of Mr. Twain. Hope, happiness and most of all, health, to all Montanans in 2021. And for God’s sake, wear a mask.
SHANNON O’BRIEN, D, SD 46
Tomorrow we give the oath of office, promising to uphold the constitutions of the United States and Montana. This 67th Legislative Session proves to be a unique one, and the legislative staff have done a tremendous job of making sure we may safely serve the people of Montana.
- My top legislative priority is quite simple: I will do my best to bring basic respect and civility to Helena. This is the issue most important to voters, and will help us get our job done — solving problems together.
- Property tax relief: Hard-working Montanans have been hit hard in this economy and many just can’t keep up with their property taxes or rent. I will work to find savings and bring real tax relief to working Montanans so they can stay in their homes.
- Business development grants to address the child care crisis: Too many workers are staying home because child care is unavailable for 45% of families and can cost over $1,000/month. We need a strong workforce and high-quality child care for the children of workers.
- Infrastructure — we need broadband for rural Montanans and schools, and good-paying jobs to build sewer systems, bridges and public buildings.
- Protect our schools and universities for a skilled workforce for tomorrow.
It is an honor to represent you and I’ll do my best to respond to your perspectives. Do not hesitate to call me on my cell phone at 406-274-3805.
DAN SALOMON, R, SD 47
The budget will be the overriding issue of the 2021 session. My priorities will be balancing the state budget while protecting education funding.
Governor Gianforte's priority for raising beginning teacher pay is also a goal to be achieved.
Allowing everyone, from legislators to concerned citizens, to participate either in person or remotely will allow the session to proceed and we can get our work, both policy and budgetary, done.
SHANE MORIGEAU, D, SD 48
I’m honored to serve as your senator for Senate District 48 and advocate for you and the critical needs of our community. As your senator, I’ll continue to work on behalf of working Montanans and their families to create jobs, protect health care and strengthen education.
For this upcoming session, I plan to do everything I can to protect Montanans and strengthen business. I’ll bring forward legislation to cap homeowners insurance in Montana to help working Montanans stay in their homes and get ahead. Although Montana is in the top 10 for smallest populations in the U.S., we sit in the top 15 for most expensive homeowners insurance rates.
This session I plan to do more to keep your hard-earned money in your pocket by advocating for greater transparency in health care costs. You deserve to know what your non-emergency costs are going to be when you go to the doctor, just like you know the costs of your grocery items at the store.
I plan to bring forward student loan reimbursement tax relief for workers and their employers. This will keep Montana students and families here to create jobs and grow our economy. And lastly, our timber industry is critical to our Montana economy, which is why I’ll advocate for the much-needed upgrade of a new University of Montana forestry building, creating good-paying infrastructure and forestry jobs.
As always, I’m a voice for you and always appreciate your input and ideas to better serve our community. Happy holidays!
DIANE SANDS, D, SD 49
In my eighth legislative session serving SD 49, western Missoula County, I have two priorities.
As the vice-chair of Senate Judiciary and a member of the interim committee on Law and Justice, I continue our work on justice reinvestment initiatives. Montana has one of our country's highest percentages of people in the criminal justice system and Native Americans make up a disproportionate number of people in the system. Efforts during the last few sessions have focused on providing diversion and re-entry programs that provide for public safety, keep the family together and the person at work if possible, while addressing underlying mental health and addiction issues. This session I will carry bills to reduce re-entry barriers and to provide a focus on the needs of Native Americans in this system. Of course, adequate funding for mental health and addiction programs is a priority, as too many people, eligible for parole and reentry, sit in prison because these critical community services are not adequately available.
My second priority continues my legislative work for economic opportunities for women. As a member of the Montana Pay Equity Task Force, I know that Montana women overall earn 76% of what all employed men earn, and Native women earn 58%. Again this session I will be a champion for the Montana Paycheck Transparency Act that will allow employees to discuss wages and benefits without penalty or retribution from an employer. Putting more money in women's paychecks for the work they do is central to economic growth in Montana, reducing poverty and providing for Montana families.
BRYCE BENNETT, D, SD 50
The Montana Legislature’s top priority must be helping Montanans get back on their feet as we deal with the continued challenges of COVID-19. Montana’s hospitals are overwhelmed and our small businesses and schools have been struggling for months.
We need to focus on keeping our friends and neighbors safe, deploying the vaccine rapidly, and getting Main Street businesses the tools they need to recover and thrive. It is critical that the legislature is part of the solution by ensuring those who have been most affected by this devastating global pandemic can share their voice at the Capitol without fear of falling ill. That is why I have spent the last two months fighting for a legislative session that will keep our businesses and schools open by asking everyone at the legislature to wear a mask, social distance and do their part to stop the spread.
Once we are sworn in, we need to get to work providing aid for struggling small businesses and our front-line workers. We need to invest in our schools to make sure they have the tools to keep our kids safe and ensure each of them receives a world class education. We need to protect access to the public lands we all own from those who seek to sell them off to the highest bidder.
The election is over and we must come together as Democrats and Republicans to provide support for those struggling and opportunities for all Montanans to recover in 2021.
KATIE SULLIVAN, D, HD 89
This is a critical session, and I look forward to advancing policies that will create jobs and help Montana families and businesses bounce back from the pandemic stronger than ever.
I’ll fight to invest in our broadband infrastructure and make sure that our rural communities can depend on a strong connection to the internet that will support jobs, schools and hospitals, and spur growth across the state.
I’ll introduce legislation that lowers the cost of prescription drugs so that Montanans have more money to invest in their families and their futures. We can increase transparency around anti-competitive “pay to delay” practices, which will in turn lead to lower drug prices.
I’ll support Montana farmers with “right to repair” legislation that will allow them to access diagnostic tools so they know when they can fix their equipment themselves, or when to take it in for repairs.
Lastly, I’ll work to protect Montanans’ online data from warrantless seizure, and regulate the use of facial recognition technology to ensure it isn’t used by the government or corporations to target or take advantage of people.
There’s a lot at stake this session, and I look forward to doing everything I can do to create jobs and opportunity for Missoula and Montana.
MARILYN MARLER, D, HD 90
I will support Montana jobs by protecting our clean environment and our fish and wildlife. The outdoors supports a tremendous part of our economy. Another large job sector is our health system and I will protect Medicaid expansion and Health and Human Services. Public education, fair taxation and affordable housing are also among my top priorities. In addition to serving as House Minority Caucus chair, I will serve on three committees: Taxation, Natural Resources and Fish and Wildlife.
CONNIE KEOGH, D, HD 91
This is a critical time, and as such my priority is to advance the health and welfare of the citizens of Montana by conducting the business of the 67th Legislature in a safe and prudent manner, and to create jobs and opportunity for Missoula and Montana at large.
I plan to consistently fight for the values of my constituents, and to work across the aisle to advance policy that will create jobs, make health care more affordable, and ensure that all Montanans have access to a quality education.
As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, and serving on the Education subcommittee, I will work towards an equitable and realistic budget that will secure the funding needed by the citizens of Montana to maintain essential services, health care and education, and to continue to better the lives of our citizens.
This has been a difficult year for Montanans, and this session, we have the opportunity to advance policy that will create jobs and help our state emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and look forward to delivering for Missoula and Montana.
MIKE HOPKINS, R, HD 92
1: Get Montana’s economy back up and running.
2: Build a budget that covers our essential services without requiring any additional tax increases.
3: Provide tax relief for Montanans.
4: Reform our tax increment financing system
TOM FRANCE, D, HD 94
The most important issues facing Montana involve the state’s budget and how the Legislature chooses to fund important human services, including education, raising Montana wages, creating infrastructure projects and dealing with growing challenges such as affordable housing and paid family leave. There will clearly be intense debates on these issues and some Republican legislators will seek severe cuts in many state programs. I will do the best I can to make sure human service programs are adequately funded.
With my background in natural resources, I will advance two proposals that I hope will strengthen ties between urban and rural Montana. I will introduce a bill to create a rural community fund underwritten by hunters and anglers, and I hope to pass a resolution that petitions the National Park Service to add a wildlife conservation fee for entry into Glacier and Yellowstone national parks that will be shared with state agencies and tribes that manage fish and wildlife in the ecosystems that surround the parks.
DANNY TENENBAUM, D, HD 95
It can't be ignored any longer: we're in a full-blown housing crisis. There's nowhere to live in Missoula for a person making the median wage. It's time for action. Here are a few pieces of housing-related legislation I'm working on (none involve raising taxes):
- It's currently illegal under our zoning code to build multi-family housing in most of Missoula's wealthier neighborhoods, even though these areas are often close to jobs, schools, transit and parks. Other cities in Montana face the same problem. I've introduced a bill that will end this form of discriminatory zoning that originated in the Jim Crow era. Affordable housing belongs in every neighborhood.
- Every tourist who comes to Montana and rents a house on Airbnb or VRBO pays an 8% lodging tax. That money is currently given to the Department of Commerce to do "destination marketing," which lures even more out-of-staters to compete with Montanans in the housing market. I am writing a bill that will use that money to build permanently affordable rental housing for Montanans instead.
- Smart landlords vet prospective tenants. Bad landlords create listings and collect "application fees" from prospective tenants without actually running a background check. I have drafted legislation to end this predatory practice by limiting application fees to the actual cost of the background check, and requiring landlords to provide the results of the background check to the prospective tenant.
Questions? Complaints? Ideas? Wondering how to get involved? I can be reached at drtenenbaum@gmail.com or 406-285-1460.
KATHY WHITMAN, R, HD 96
I want to thank all the voters who voted in November.
Thank you also to those who took time to run in the primary and in the general election this year.
I would like to thank those who worked hard during this unusual election time to provide us with accurate results in Missoula.
As I prepare for serving in the 67th Legislature, I am honored to listen to the concerns and thoughts of the voters. Taxes, property tax and housing are issues statewide. Inappropriate use of tax increment financing (TIF) significantly uses up precious tax dollars, causing concern to taxpayers.
Employers and employees need to return safely to work, allowing them to support themselves and their families. Law enforcement is critical to keeping individuals and families safe in Missoula. I will work hard with legislators to help our community be a safe place to live and raise families. Our country was founded on the rule of law; residents of Montana can count on me to fight to ensure that we remain a country with that foundation.
2020 has been a difficult year. Everyone has met challenges. My challenge as a Montana representative in the 67th session is to vote on issues that will have a positive impact on Montanans. I look forward to working with fellow legislators to find solutions.
Keeping in mind the risks and responsibilities, while being respectful and courteous of others who may be in attendance during the upcoming session, I will attend in person, using social distancing and masking whenever possible.
BRAD TSCHIDA, R, HD 97
My top legislative priorities for 2021 are as follows:
1. Reduce the excessive overreach of the Governor’s Office with respect to emergency orders. Require a committee of elected officials to be consulted after a defined initial period (15–30 days) that an EO can be enacted.
2. Reduce the excessive overreach of the county health officers with respect to emergency orders. Require a committee of elected officials to be consulted after a defined initial period (15–30 days). Perhaps three county commissioners, the sheriff, mayor and head of City Council, in addition to the health officer, should make up such a board or committee.
3. Reduce oppressive impact of property taxes on real property owners.
4. Strive to bring the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact back to Montana so that a constitutional solution can be developed.
5. Eliminate taxpayer-funded abortions in Montana.
WILLIS CURDY, D, HD 98
Montanans have faced a challenging year and we will have to work hard to get our economy back on track and businesses thriving again. Montana must make sure that vaccines are delivered to Montanans so that businesses can re-open and jobs can return again without risking employer, employee and customer health.
A priority is retraining our workforce due to changes in our economy. Previous legislatures extended tax credits to employers who hired apprentices. This helped create good-paying jobs for Montanans without a degree. These tax credits need to be enlarged to help create more jobs and higher wages, especially for out-of-work veterans. I will support additional resources for our technical schools to expand trade programs where workforce shortages exist.
In a recent report, the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research outlined how inadequate child care in our workforce costs thousands to Montana families and negatively impacts their financial well-being. I am looking at successful programs used in other states to establish quality, affordable child care. Establishing an optional pre-kindergarten program is a priority. This would have a positive financial impact on families in addition to the valuable educational experience for our children.
Also, hundreds of Montana families are in need of adequate housing. In Missoula alone, hundreds of our school-aged children are without housing. I am working on legislation to establish a statewide affordable housing trust fund without using general fund money or property taxes. In addition to housing, the fund would expand construction employment, creating good-paying jobs.
MARK THANE, D, HD 99
The health and safety of Montana’s citizens is paramount, and this has been amplified during the pandemic. Access to quality, affordable health care is critical, particularly for those who access Medicaid. A top legislative priority will be to continue to support Medicaid expansion as the vehicle to provide coverage for those who are underserved, under-employed and unemployed. Medicaid expansion further serves to help many of our rural Montana hospitals remain viable.
Additionally, staff positions previously reduced in the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) must be fully funded. In particular, case management services necessary to proactively address the needs of the most vulnerable and at-risk citizens in our state must be restored.
As we emerge from the pandemic, we will need to attend to workforce development. As Montana’s economy grows, we face a critical shortage of skilled workers. Legislative investment in K-12 public education, the two-year and four-year units of the Montana University System, as well as certificate and apprenticeship programs in the trades will provide business and industry with the high-quality workforce necessary to spur the economic development of the state.
ANDREA OLSEN, D, HD 100
It is an honor to serve the people of Missoula during such challenging times, and I wish you all a happy and healthy New Year!
My first priority is to do whatever I can do to encourage us, as government, to take necessary measures to stop the spread of the invisible, yet too often deadly, COVID-19 that has brought so much mental, physical and economic suffering to our communities. COVID-19 has reminded us what is truly essential to our well-being — the safety of our families and secure, reliable and accessible health care, food, housing, internet (communication systems), education and incomes. These essential parts of our everyday life are the infrastructure of prosperous communities, and as such, are the priorities of good government.
We are responsible to find and implement solutions that address more fully these challenges made more clear and intense by the realities of COVID-19, and to move society forward without leaving anyone behind. We have many bills to address different aspects of returning prosperity to our dear Montana.
I encourage you to watch us, and to participate, as it will be easier to provide your ideas to the Legislature without having to travel to Helena. After all, Montana is what we, the people, make it to be by the collective action we take working together to make the world a better place for our families, our neighbors, our communities.