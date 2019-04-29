My name's Greg Strandberg and I'm running for Missoula City Council.
I ran two years ago but laid down in the race. We had a better candidate: Jesse Ramos. He's been a reliable "no" vote when it comes to the city's financial overreach. I'd like to join him in voting "no" on many of the agenda items that continually come up.
Our local government is out of control. It's unable to fulfill even the most basic of its duties, like picking up leaves, plowing our streets and fixing potholes.
Our police force is suffering as well, mostly from burnout. This is a big reason we're 10 officers short, and at a time when we have a monumental drug crisis in our town. We don't have over 200 trying to get into the Poverello Center each day and God-knows-how-many more under the Reserve Street Bridge because of homeless issues. This is a drug problem, and our City Council is ignoring it.
I'm running in Ward 4. There are over 12,000 households in the ward and I plan on knocking on many of those doors. I hope you'll tell me your concerns.
Thanks for your support.
Greg Strandberg,
Missoula