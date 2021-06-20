Opinion: A dad’s Father’s Day gift to his kids: Being present

Generationally, we’ve seen the role of dads change from virtually absent sole breadwinner to co-parent. Fifty years ago, it was rare that a dad would change a baby’s diaper; today men and women equally see being a parent as central to their identity. These are positive developments that help kids grow and succeed.

The pandemic allowed many fathers an opportunity to reevaluate their priorities, specifically regarding the quality time spent with family. Attending a child’s school play, concert, or sporting event or volunteering with a son’s Cub Scout pack are all positive displays of affection that help kids improve their self-esteem and strengthen the parent-child relationship.

In short, dads being physically and emotionally present for their kids is critical to a strong child, family, and community.