Opinion: Ben & Jerry's boycott maligns Jewish nation and twists history

Israel survived, but the armistice resulted in Jordan unlawfully occupying Judea and Samaria (along with Jerusalem) and expelling the region’s Jews.

Nineteen years later — in 1967 — Israel emerged victorious after another war with her neighbors and lawfully gained possession of the entirety of Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, ending Jordan’s illegal occupation. Presently, Israel allows the Palestinian Authority (the PA) to administrate the many Arab communities, while allowing Israeli businesses (many of which employ Palestinians) and families to thrive elsewhere in Judea and Samaria.

These Israeli businesses routinely employ Palestinians alongside Israelis, while Israelis are forbidden to work in the PA-controlled zones. For decades, the PA leadership has rejected Israel’s offers of increased autonomy and expanded control — actions Israel is not legally obligated to make — in exchange for a cessation of PA-funded terror and a simple recognition of Israel’s right to exist.

Furthermore, the boycott itself runs contrary to the touted Ben & Jerry’s value of “human rights and decency.” The company targets Israel, even though it’s the PA, not the Israeli government, that perpetuates human rights violations.