Opinion: Ben & Jerry's is carrying on proud tradition of boycotts for human rights

About 700,000 Israelis now live in Jewish-only settlements in the Palestinian West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. They’re all illegal under international law.

Palestinian citizens of Israel do have the right to vote. But many rights in Israel are determined not by citizenship but by “nationality.” If you’re not Jewish, Israeli law says explicitly that many rights don’t apply to you.

And despite international law and U.N. resolutions mandating the right of Palestinian refugees — like all people — to return to their homes after a war, Israel refuses to allow dispossessed Palestinians to return home. But Jewish migrants from anywhere in the world — whether or not they have ties to Israel — are welcome to full citizenship.