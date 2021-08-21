Opinion: Biden stops the buck but passes the blame

During a White House speech amid the Afghanistan evacuation fiasco, President Joe Biden looked into the camera with a cold, steely eye and said, “I am President of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me.”

It’s a powerful line. Or rather, it would have been, if not for the 16 minutes and 39 seconds of buck-passing that preceded it.

Political pundits measure speeches like Biden’s by a simple standard: What does he need to do, and did he do it? In this case, Biden’s speech was a mulligan. There was nothing he really could do. In the modern era, a pixel is worth a thousand words, and the images on America’s phones and Facebook were too terrible to be talked away.

When Biden said he had spent the past week “moving quickly to execute the plans we had put in place to respond to every constituency, including the rapid collapse we’re seeing now,” what were voters supposed to think? Was watching desperate Afghans fall thousands of feet to their deaths after clinging to the outside of a U.S. transport plane really “the plan we had in place?”

If so, somebody needs a new plan.