Opinion: Blame the Taliban for Afghanistan, not Biden or Trump

Those saying that Biden has blood on his hands for abandoning the Afghan people are ignoring key facts. Could the evacuation have gone better? Of course. Biden owns that. But the U.S. spent a trillion dollars and gave the lives of thousands of our warriors to secure freedom for Afghanistan from radical religious tyranny. How many more men and women in our armed forces should we sacrifice? Especially when it seems a large percentage of Afghans don’t even want freedom from the Taliban.

To the pundits who say if we just spent a few more months there securing Kabul, and ensuring an orderly evacuation, they should consider if the Taliban would have gone along with that proposition. If not, just a few more months could have meant U.S. military engagement and maybe more American lives lost. Also, would it be better if the Taliban had fought their way to Kabul? The result would still be a Taliban victory but with more bloodshed.

As for the Americans who gave their lives in Afghanistan, this is what pains me most. But to the families and friends of those who perished, I say this: Dying for a lost cause is not dying for nothing. It’s wrong to think of it that way, and the world owes them a debt of gratitude for their service to America and humanity. Perhaps one day someone in Afghanistan will lead that nation to freedom, inspired by the U.S. commitment.

Lastly, placing the blame on Biden or Trump for the current situation in Afghanistan — and not the Taliban — risks engaging in faulty and arrogant thinking that America is all-powerful and can solve all the world’s ills. We cannot. All we can do now is pray for Afghanistan, and thank and console those Americans whose friends or family members were killed or wounded in our country’s longest war.

Gary Meltz is a former press secretary for Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), and is currently the principal at Meltz Communications, a crisis and political risk management firm in Washington, D.C. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

