After many years of faithfully publishing the award-winning, nationally syndicated columns of conservative-minded George Will and liberal-leaning Leonard Pitts Jr., the Missoulian is calling it quits.
It’s not a decision made lightly. Over the years we have heard from countless fans of both columnists — as well as from those who, shall we say, think that space could be better used by other voices.
Our decision was prompted by a recent announcement from the syndicate that distributes George Will’s column that his columns could no longer be made available to readers online. The syndicate that supplies Pitts’s column charges extra for online publication rights. With more of our readership transitioning from print to tablets and mobile devices, it no longer makes sense for the Missoulian to continue to pay for print-only content.
So, today will be the last day readers will see Pitts and Will on the Missoulian’s Opinion page. In their place, we plan to run a wider variety of columnists addressing a wider array of topics. If you have a suggestion for us, please feel free to send it to oped@missoulian.com, or call me at (406) 523-5215.
Another upcoming change to take note of: Effective after Sunday, Jan. 5, the Missoulian is ending its subscription to the comics "Doonesbury" and "Mallard Fillmore."
Many readers have long complained about both strips. The leading complaints about "Doonesbury" these days is that the daily strips are reruns from decades ago and have lost their relevance. As for "Mallard Fillmore," even those who like the strip appear to agree that its political content is better suited for the Opinion pages than for the Comics page — and the Opinion page already has a strong stable of editorial cartoonists.
At the same time, we’ve heard complaints that the comic strips are too small and therefore difficult to read. Eliminating "Doonesbury" and "Mallard Fillmore" will free up more space to run those strips in larger print.
Take a look at the changes after they go into effect and let us know what you think. As always, we welcome your opinion.
- Tyler Christensen, Opinion editor