Opinion Editor's note: Looking forward to mayoral debate

I’ll admit it: I was among the many people disappointed to learn that the City Club debate between Missoula’s four candidates for mayor would not be held in person. Instead, it will be held virtually, via Zoom.
After more than a year of them, most of us are probably sick of Zoom meetings. Truly, nothing beats a live public debate for audience engagement — the sheer energy of the room, the lack of barriers between the candidates and the constituents — and the City Club format is especially engaging because it allows people at the same table to discuss important issues with one another before posing questions to the candidates.
Yet count me among the many people who were also relieved by the decision to go virtual. I wasn’t in on that decision, but I fully support it. As much as we all love an in-person debate, it’s not worth the risk of spreading COVID-19 at a time when case numbers are on the rise again in our community.
Another advantage: You don’t have to arrange transportation or spend time parking. Virtual attendance is free, and registration is easy, at cityclubmissoula.com.
The two-hour forum will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, with challengers Jacob Elder, Shawn Knopp and Greg Strandberg, and incumbent Mayor John Engen. I’ll be acting as moderator.
The candidates will introduce themselves, and then I’ll help get the discussion rolling with a couple of “starter” questions for all four candidates to respond to briefly.
After this segment, audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions via the Zoom Q&A function. City Club volunteers will forward those questions on to me, and while they will not steer away from difficult questions, they will try to remove any malicious questions or off-topic comments from the queue.
This debate will be streamed live on the Facebook page of Missoula Community Access Television. MCAT will also record the forum for viewing on its website and on the City Club website.
Ballots for the primary election will be mailed to registered voters on Aug. 25, so there is still plenty of time to learn more about Missoula’s choices for mayor. I hope you’ll participate in the forum or watch the debate; it's a great way to get informed.
Tyler Christensen is the Missoulian's Opinion editor.