Opinion Editor's note: Looking forward to mayoral debate

I’ll admit it: I was among the many people disappointed to learn that the City Club debate between Missoula’s four candidates for mayor would not be held in person. Instead, it will be held virtually, via Zoom.

After more than a year of them, most of us are probably sick of Zoom meetings. Truly, nothing beats a live public debate for audience engagement — the sheer energy of the room, the lack of barriers between the candidates and the constituents — and the City Club format is especially engaging because it allows people at the same table to discuss important issues with one another before posing questions to the candidates.

Yet count me among the many people who were also relieved by the decision to go virtual. I wasn’t in on that decision, but I fully support it. As much as we all love an in-person debate, it’s not worth the risk of spreading COVID-19 at a time when case numbers are on the rise again in our community.

Another advantage: You don’t have to arrange transportation or spend time parking. Virtual attendance is free, and registration is easy, at cityclubmissoula.com.