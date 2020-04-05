Opinion editor's note: Too many letters, not enough space
Opinion editor's note

Opinion editor's note: Too many letters, not enough space

{{featured_button_text}}

We at the Missoulian are doing our very best at this time to process as many Opinion page submissions as possible for publication, but due to the high volume of letters and commentary we are currently receiving, and limited resources, it is taking longer to do so.

Given our limited print space, we are unable to run as many letters and guest columns in print as we would like. We will post as much overflow commentary as possible on our website, Missoulian.com. New Opinion material will be posted throughout the day, every day of the week, so if you do not see your submission in print, be sure to check the Opinion tab on the Missoulian website regularly.

Thank you for your understanding.

- Tyler Christensen, Opinion editor

Tyler Christensen.jpg
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News