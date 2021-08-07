Opinion: Entering the 'Age of the Individual'?

Finally, the Age of the Individual may also affect politics. There has been a recent growth of independent voters. In the last election, 39% were undeclared (along with 31% Democrat and 30% Republican). One reason for this growing disaffection with political parties may be the attempted control over what we believe by some politicians and members of the media. While this phenomenon is older than our republic, we are becoming more skeptical over the manipulation of facts, as news reports are increasingly editorialized.