Opinion: Tax fairness

It’s not every day that union members and environmentalists team up, but the American Families Plan federal budget gives us a lot to agree on. It will make taxes fairer, create jobs, mitigate climate change, and improve education and health care.

Tax fairness

The budget is paid for by a set of sensible reforms that bring the American tax code into balance. Our federal tax system is riddled with loopholes that benefit the wealthiest households and corporations at the expense of the rest of us.

Right now, the top one percent of earners avoid $163 billion in taxes every year. Improving collections of taxes already due and avoided, mainly by the wealthiest, would add $1.6 trillion in revenue over the next decade.

The plan’s proposed individual income tax changes would require the richest one percent to pay for 97 percent of the tax increase, which will start to address inequities in America’s tax system.