Opinion: Trump isn’t going anywhere — except back to the White House

Think about that: Even after the 22-month Mueller witch hunt and two bogus impeachments, Trump’s popularity is soaring. For a half-decade, the former president has faced unprecedented vitriol from left-wing Democrats and unrelenting media bias, yet Republicans support him now more than ever. For years, the entire world witnessed a well-coordinated, masterfully orchestrated effort to destroy Trump’s family, tarnish his credibility, and limit the success of his administration — yet that effort failed. The Trump administration successfully implemented the most conservative agenda since the Reagan years, which Republicans proudly acknowledge today.

What Trump’s enemies fail to grasp is that, with each bogus attack, they only reinforce his persona and entrench the loyalty of his supporters. They have literally created a political figure of mythical proportions, one who will be analyzed and dissected for decades to come. Seeing the lack of fairness and objectivity of the Trump years, tens of millions of Americans are quick to come to his defense.

An attack on him is an attack on Trump supporters writ large. That loyalty endures. As the head of the anti-Biden Committee to Defeat the President, which routinely backed President Trump in 2020, I saw that loyalty firsthand on the campaign trail. The “grassroots” run deep.