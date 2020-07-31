Planes, votes and parking scofflaws

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High-flying huckleberries to Alaska Airlines and the Missoula International Airport, which this week announced the largest carrier expansion in the airport's history. This March Missoula will see daily nonstop flights to and from Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose and San Francisco. Given the body blow that air travel has suffered during the pandemic, this is a heartening vote for the future.

A huckleberry distribution as well-planned and organized as Saturday's Black Lives Matter rally in and around downtown Missoula. The peaceful, socially distanced event featured coordinated recordings of a Black teenager's radio interview in which he recounted being tackled by armed men and later held by Missoula police. (The teen was released, and last week a Missoula man was charged with misdemeanors in the event.) "I am alive to tell my story. I’m not a statistic. I’m alive here saying that I need Missoula’s help," said the teen in the interview, which during the event could be heard across the river. Powerful.