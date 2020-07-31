Planes, votes and parking scofflaws

High-flying huckleberries to Alaska Airlines and the Missoula International Airport, which this week announced the largest carrier expansion in the airport's history. This March Missoula will see daily nonstop flights to and from Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose and San Francisco. Given the body blow that air travel has suffered during the pandemic, this is a heartening vote for the future.
A huckleberry distribution as well-planned and organized as Saturday's Black Lives Matter rally in and around downtown Missoula. The peaceful, socially distanced event featured coordinated recordings of a Black teenager's radio interview in which he recounted being tackled by armed men and later held by Missoula police. (The teen was released, and last week a Missoula man was charged with misdemeanors in the event.) "I am alive to tell my story. I’m not a statistic. I’m alive here saying that I need Missoula’s help," said the teen in the interview, which during the event could be heard across the river. Powerful.
A basket of chokecherries with a parking citation attached to the drivers who continue to park illegally along portions of Juniper Drive and Tamarack Road, near a popular put-in spot to the Clark Fork River. Cry us (ahem) a river over your whining about the inconvenience of having to walk a little farther to put your tubes, paddleboards and rafts into the water. Instead, please make use of the new parking area at Milltown State Park. After all, your tax dollars paid for it.
Huckleberries sent via the U.S. Postal Service to Montana clerks and recorders, who along with Montana Association of Counties have asked Gov. Steve Bullock to allow a vote-by-mail Nov. 3 general election. As to some politicians' claims that mail ballots are more susceptible to voter fraud, "this is demonstrably false in Montana," wrote the clerks, who of all people should know. A mail ballot would protect the health and safety of voters and election workers alike — worthy of a scoop of ice cream along with their huckleberries.
Our weekly dose of the bitterest chokecherries, flung from a safe distance at the coronavirus. As of midweek, the virus has claimed 54 lives in Montana. Our hearts go out to the victims' families.
Shhhhh! Hushed huckleberries to the staff of the Missoula Public Library as they shuttle books from the old library into their palatial new digs across the street. We can't wait to see the new one, now slated to open to the public — pandemic permitting — by the end of August. Promise we'll mute our shouts of joy to whispers.
