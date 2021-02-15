Share thoughts on legislative session

The legislative session is nearing its halfway point. This year, Legislative Day 45 — which is also the transmittal deadline — falls on Wednesday, March 3. This is the last day of session in which legislators can request an appropriation bill, and the last day either chamber of the legislature can transmit a general bill to the other chamber.

The Missoulian is inviting a few subscribers to a general discussion of their thoughts on the legislature so far, and their hopes for the remainder of the session.

If you are a Missoulian subscriber interested in meeting with the members of the Missoulian Editorial Board for up to 90 minutes via Zoom video conferencing call either Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., or Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., let us know by sending an email to oped@missoulian.

Please include your name, phone number and subscriber address, indicate which time slot you prefer and provide a short statement about which specific issues you would like to address.

Space is limited to 10 participants per meeting. Invitations with additional information will be sent to those we are able to accommodate.

