We were warm and well-fed — the folks at the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center made sure of that with plenty of pizza — but we were gathered together on a chilly December evening to experience poverty.
The Missoula Food Bank had invited us to what's known as a “poverty simulation.” It’s a tool designed to deepen community understanding of the real-world challenges faced by thousands of our neighbors living in poverty — and to advocate more effectively for change.
But how could we, who presumably all had homes to return to and a reliable means of transportation to take us there, hope to grasp what daily life is like for someone truly living in poverty?
The poverty simulation, as carefully explained by coordinator Amanda Ceaser, is based on real-life situations but, as a practical matter, can only offer a small slice of the whole poverty experience. Many different and often interlocking factors — family trauma, health events, mental illness, addiction — can contribute to poverty. We were there to dip a toe into a vast sea of individual experiences.
The dozens who gathered on the second floor of the food bank’s building on Wyoming Street included college students and retired couples, parents and young professionals. Some already had experienced real poverty in their personal lives, and many of them work with struggling populations on a regular basis, be they in our local schools, at health clinics or through a religious mission. They were there to see poverty from a different perspective.
We were split into families and given packets with our new identities. Mine said I was an 85-year-old widow who received a monthly retirement income and who, blessedly, was in relatively good health despite my arthritis.
I was disappointed to learn that I would not be a part of a family — instead, my “group” consisted of a handful of other residents of the Poverello Center homeless shelter. I immediately offered to babysit for a homeless couple with a young child.
Over the next couple of hours, I crafted and carried out a strict plan that would allow me to stretch my meager budget to buy food (not much, as a single person) and arthritis medication (a kind not covered by Medicare) and, eventually, rent out a place of my own (my primary goal).
Even though it was only a simulation, I grew increasingly stressed. The people in charge of the different stations — the pawn shop, the grocery store, the housing management company — were friendly and helpful, up to a point, but they could only do so much. And there were others waiting in line behind me.
Transportation proved to be a major hurdle. A trip to the bank not only cost me a transportation voucher to get there, before I could even cash my retirement check, but also ate up precious time. I was smart, and carried my packet with me at all times so it wouldn’t be stolen. I didn’t leave “home” more often than absolutely necessary anyway, but it was lonely with no family around.
Disaster struck. Someone broke a window at my new place, and I had to come up with $50 to pay it. Good fortune arrived too — I made a whole $25 babysitting.
I had to pawn my few belongings, including my wedding ring, in order to cover all the bills — but I did cover them. By the time the main part of the simulation wrapped up, I was relieved that it was over and vaguely proud that I had gone from homeless to housed.
However, my pride was short-lived. Looking ahead, it was clear I wouldn’t have enough income to pay another month's worth of bills, and I had no more possessions to pawn. I was going to be homeless again.
In a group discussion after the simulation portion of the evening ended, I talked with people assigned identities as teen parents, children of struggling families, elderly individuals on fixed incomes and household heads who had recently lost their jobs. Some of them found themselves homeless by the end of the simulation. Some were given red cards indicating their health was in danger because they had not bought enough food or medication.
We talked about the problems we encountered in trying to accomplish even the most basic daily tasks, and what solutions we could start working on to help those in urgent need now, as well as how to address the underlying causes of poverty.
The Missoula Food Bank has been working to address more of those causes — in addition to its primary mission of providing food security — with renewed vigor since opening its 22,500-square-foot building in May 2017. The building has a kitchen where families can learn to make healthier food on a short budget, a kids’ center, offices and open meeting space like the one we used for the poverty simulation.
And a couple of months ago, the food bank announced a groundbreaking partnership to open a health clinic as well. Thanks to an investment of about $434,000 in tax increment financing, Partnership Health Center will offer medical and dental exam rooms and a behavioral health office serving up to 1,000 people a year.
That number is about the same as the increase in households that visited the food bank so far this year compared to last year. With 2019 not quite ended, it has served more than 8,800 households. Across its various programs, the food bank helped more than 26,000 individuals this year. That’s one in five people in Missoula County.
With more hungry families to serve, the Missoula Food Bank set its current fundraising goals at 55,000 pounds of food and $250,000. To learn more, go to www.missoulafoodbank.org. To make a contribution, go to https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/missoulafoodbank. To volunteer, visit the website, email mail@missoulafoodbank.org or call 549-0543.
And the next time the food bank hosts a poverty simulation, seriously consider going. You may think you already know poverty, but there are as many different ways to experience poverty as there are people, and I can guarantee you will learn something from walking in their shoes, even if it’s only pretend, and only for a few hours.