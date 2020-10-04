Time to invest in innovative solutions to housing

Supply-side recommendations focus on density, reduction of parking requirements, easing of park land set-asides, encouragement of accessory dwelling units and the avoidance of subdivision review for some townhouse projects. Regardless of the intent, one only needs to look throughout our neighborhoods at the prices of new infill projects to understand that they have had unintended consequence: we continue to see dramatically increasing land and property costs regardless of how dense the developments are, in large part because the demand does not just come from local residents’ ability to finance. Merely building more homes can’t fix the crisis we are in unless some of those homes are required to be affordable to begin with, and remain so in perpetuity.

Unlike a similar study in Bozeman, Werwath and Associates did not recommend mandatory inclusionary zoning (IZ) policy in Missoula — requirements that private developers add a percentage component to the truly affordable housing stock when developing projects of a certain scale. Prefatory to the City-adopted policy and at the authors’ urging, an IZ study group was formed to examine how such mandatory policies could harness some of the power of the private housing market.