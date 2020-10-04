Time to invest in innovative solutions to housing

The Missoula Organization of Realtors reported that for the month of August 2020, the median sale price of homes in the city was $365,000 and that there were more homes sold in that month than in any of the previous five Augusts. People here looking for places to live are intimately aware of our housing crisis. It is more dire now than at any previous historic moment. Without concerted political will and meaningful contribution from the private sector, the character of Missoula will soon be less equitable and diverse than it has ever been.
Missoula’s housing affordability crisis can’t be blamed solely on the pandemic, but the situation has intensified the influx of out-of-state buyers and renters that local wage earners have to compete with. Regulatory affordability tools, many long warranted but overlooked, neglected, politically opposed, or just only recently initiated, were not available to protect us from the COVID-19 gentrification storm. Our good fortune is that the pandemic has not brought us the tragic fatality numbers of some other areas. It has, though, apparently brought us a dramatic influx of people wealthy enough to flee other places or look for a safer place to park their real estate assets.
Five years ago, the urban theorist Richard Florida wrote in the online City Lab Journal that Missoula had already become an "expensive surprise" among 300 sample cities nationwide. In 2015, a Missoula worker would need to spend 5.9 times their median annual income to buy a median-priced-house. Keila Szpaller followed in the Missoulian on the emerging needs for Missoula's leaders to take urgent action. Now, in just the past several months, that affordability gulf has once again significantly widened.
Noting an ongoing absence of the kind of policies we believe our community needs, we give hope-filled credit to the City of Missoula's Housing and Community Development Department and to the Missoula City Council for the recent enactment of a Housing Trust Fund Resolution and Ordinance. We must look forward to a time when additional funding mechanisms — shouldered by the entire community — can be brought to that fund.
We now hear anecdotally from realtors that there are home sale bidding wars happening in Missoula with many sight-unseen, out-of-state cash purchases. Even preceding this current buying frenzy, it has been interesting to see who was purchasing many of the new homes in Missoula that have been priced so far out of reach. David Erickson reported just two years ago that in Missoula County, more than 40 percent of the combined total adjusted gross income came from non-wage sources (e.g., transfer income/investment income). At that time, Missoula ranked in the top 10 percent of communities nationwide for non-wage-earner income. He then wrote that the ramifications of more affluent investor purchases in Missoula needed better understanding. This is magnified and exacerbated currently. Our current market situation dispassionately and unemotionally victimizes our existing working class, those more marginally employed, and those who receive public assistance.
Income inequality has, for several years, increasingly presented as an acute local problem. Still surprising to many are data reports that "Missoula was higher on the (inequality) list than Boulder, Colorado, No. 44 and Bozeman, Montana, at No. 69." These data comport with the University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research's (BBER) two-year-old Montana Economic Report reflecting rising inequity: "Nationally, the median home is worth 3.56 times the median (family) income. In Montana though, this ratio is 4.32 and in Bozeman and Missoula it is 5.68 and 5.81, respectively… Bozeman and Missoula fall in the 95th (disparity) percentile among all metros. Their ratios are higher than those found in Denver (4.85), Seattle (4.98), Portland (5.02) and Miami (5.07)." Even when some entry-level homes are developed, they are often snatched up by investors for use as rental properties. Vacancy rates for rentals are fast approaching zero percent.
In January of 2018, "Making Missoula Home: A Path to Attainable Housing," was presented by the Santé Fe Consultant, Werwath and Associates to the Missoula Community. Largely funded by the Real Estate and Development industries, and colloquially referenced "The Realtors' Report," that study informed the base of Missoula's new housing policy, "A Place to Call Home." In keeping with The Realtors' Study, much attention is given to exploring strategies that might increase housing supply, but much less attention is given to potentially powerful regulatory tools.
Supply-side recommendations focus on density, reduction of parking requirements, easing of park land set-asides, encouragement of accessory dwelling units and the avoidance of subdivision review for some townhouse projects. Regardless of the intent, one only needs to look throughout our neighborhoods at the prices of new infill projects to understand that they have had unintended consequence: we continue to see dramatically increasing land and property costs regardless of how dense the developments are, in large part because the demand does not just come from local residents’ ability to finance. Merely building more homes can’t fix the crisis we are in unless some of those homes are required to be affordable to begin with, and remain so in perpetuity.
Unlike a similar study in Bozeman, Werwath and Associates did not recommend mandatory inclusionary zoning (IZ) policy in Missoula — requirements that private developers add a percentage component to the truly affordable housing stock when developing projects of a certain scale. Prefatory to the City-adopted policy and at the authors’ urging, an IZ study group was formed to examine how such mandatory policies could harness some of the power of the private housing market.
It has been argued that requiring private developers to add to the affordable housing stock would be detrimental to the production of housing overall. The IZ group was ultimately stymied by this prejudice and officially disbanded. Now, as our housing has moved well out of reach for average workers, is it time for us to reconsider what we’re willing to do in order to ensure homes are attainable to people earning Missoula wages? Should we rather accept a community fate as a housing production facility that provides a commodity for others to profit from? Builders all around the country have figured out how to work within the parameters of inclusionary policies, and we should be able to expect the same amount of creative problem solving from our talented local builders.
Mandatory policies that ensure developers must contribute to the development of affordable homes are not new and they are not radical, but many influenced by those who benefit from skyrocketing home prices feel inclusionary policies should only be employed as a last resort. How dire does the situation in our community need to be to trigger this last resort? The city's stance a little more than one year ago was that only adequate citizen pressure could motivate the city to craft IZ policy. We hope such pressure builds and, if so, we hope it is heard.
IZ alone will not enable a community to build itself out of a housing affordability crisis. But it is an important tool to engage, and there are many ways to design such a policy to ensure it works. A microcosm example of what could be accomplished with such policy is the recent municipal requirement that the condominium development on S. 4th St. E. include some affordable homes. The ability for City Council to require affordability was only available because a street vacation was needed to complete the project. Adopting IZ policies could give the council this same authority much more broadly.
We hold hope for our new Housing Trust Fund but need to emphasize that its potential impact will be best augmented with a representative selection on its Citizen's Oversight Committee. Common Good Missoula recommended to the council inclusion of 30 percent Black, Indigenous, and People of Color on this committee. The Missoula Home Coalition recommended at least 50 percent renter representation. The council chose not to statutorily require either, but we urge them to honor such a selection in appointments. We additionally urge the council to strongly embrace a commitment to prioritize the spending of Housing Trust Fund monies on homes that are affordable in perpetuity. We have seen how quickly entry-level units disappear into the accelerating market if there are no affordability restrictions in place.
Ultimately, we feel that the success of the Housing Trust Fund will hinge on both public and private sector contributions. This is accomplished in other cities by requiring not only general fund and urban renewal district contributions but also by dedicating regulatory fees from high-cost development (linkage fees); IZ in-lieu of fees; and, voter-approved special bond revenues. We feel more confident such revenues will be fully explored if Common Good Missoula and its Housing Research Action Teams, the Missoula Home Coalition's membership organizations and client base, and the 1700 for Liberation (the1700.org) find representation on the Housing Trust Fund’s Citizen Oversight Committee.
The authors of this column continue non-regulatory efforts to meet the insatiable housing need. Trust Montana, a statewide community land trust (CLT) that preserves the affordability of homes, farms, and other land-based assets, is now coordinating with Missoula County to establish a scattered site CLT program, which will assist low-income households in purchasing market rate homes and will preserve the homes’ affordability in perpetuity. The North-Missoula Community Development Corporation has helped more than 100 households into ownership and has long advocated for much-needed CLT home ownership at a residentially-cleaned White Pine Sash site (now in city ownership). Both organizations look to the unprecedented opportunities at the former Sleepy Inn location and the old downtown library block to create desperately needed housing.
In addition to community land trusts, Missoula is lucky to exist within the service areas of a variety of expertly-managed organizations that work hard to lessen the burden of government and ensure more homes people can afford are built and preserved: NeighborWorks Montana’s Resident Owned Communities program provides opportunities for mobile home residents to gain control of their communities and protects the residents from displacement. Homeword and Missoula Housing Authority work tirelessly to fulfill the need for affordable rentals. The Human Resource Development Council provides invaluable down payment and rehab assistance. Habitat for Humanity of Missoula provides affordable home ownership opportunity through sweat equity. All these efforts need local community support and investment if they are to have any chance of competing with the overwhelming outside market pressure on our land and housing resources.
Investing more resources to ensure there are homes people can truly afford in Missoula would benefit everyone. We must decide that housing is a human right worth that investment. Please take interest in our new Housing Trust Fund. Apply to serve on its Oversight Committee. Also consider: if Fort Missoula Regional Park was worth $35 million, and the recent Open Space Bond worth $15 million, and our new Library worth $30 million, how much is housing our neighbors worth?
This piece was co-written by Bob Oaks, Executive Director of the North Missoula Community Development Corporation, and Hermina Harold, Executive Director of Trust Montana. This piece is endorsed by Jon Ellingson of Big Sky 55+.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!