Trump administration's response to coronavirus has been good for America

With the first case of novel coronavirus identified in Washington state on Jan. 30, President Trump took action, suspending all travel from China the next day. This action was met with howls of racism and xenophobia, but can now be credited with preventing the rapid spread of the virus from person-to-person by travelers.

Italy took no such measures and, just two short months later, experienced an outbreak that has overwhelmed their medical system and killed thousands of its citizens.

The president also declared a public health emergency, which should have prompted a massive inflow of test kits from the CDC. But bureaucracy never moves fast, and the CDC opted to create its own test kits instead of accepting those offered by South Korea. The administration enlisted the assistance of private-sector stakeholders to advise on best practices and worked to change Federal Drug Administration rules to permit state labs, university and private hospitals to perform their own testing.

All of this was done before COVID-19 had severe effects on Americans. Contrast this with President Obama waiting nine months into the H1N1 pandemic, when 60.8 million Americans were infected and 12,469 people had already died before declaring an emergency.