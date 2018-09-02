WASHINGTON—At a lovefest with his evangelical supporters on Monday night at the White House, President Donald Trump boasted about having gotten "rid of" a provision in tax law that prevents churches from endorsing political candidates.
"They really have silenced you," Trump told the evangelical ministers, according to a recording quoted by the New York Times. "But now you're not silenced anymore."
Not for the first time, Trump had his facts wrong.
Trump was referring to the Johnson Amendment, a provision of the tax code originally enacted by Congress in 1954 at the behest of then-Sen. (and future President) Lyndon B. Johnson. It prohibits certain tax-exempt charitable organizations, secular and religious alike, from participating in any political campaign on behalf of, or in opposition to, any candidate for public office.
But the law doesn't prevent churches from speaking out on other political issues, and it doesn't prevent members of the clergy from endorsing candidates in their individual capacities.
And, oh, Trump hasn't gotten rid of the Johnson Amendment. Only Congress can do that, and while there have been efforts in Congress to repeal or weaken it, the law remains on the books.
It's true that, surrounded by evangelical and Catholic leaders in the Rose Garden, Trump last year signed an executive order that he advertised as a rollback of the Johnson Amendment. But it was mostly symbolic. Essentially, it directed the Treasury Department to enforce the amendment against churches no more stringently than it does against other nonprofits. PolitiFact rated Trump's claim that his order "got rid" of the Johnson Amendment as "Mostly False."
The irony is that, while Trump is misrepresenting what the law says, it doesn't make much practical difference. Despite the lamentations of preachers about being "silenced," the IRS hasn't been very aggressive in enforcing the Johnson Amendment.
And that's fine with the Republican and Democratic parties, both of which have supporters among the clergy and neither of which is going to complain too strenuously about (the right kind of) politicking in the pulpit.