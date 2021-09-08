When news links go dark: Reporting in peril, around the world

"Rob Rob Rob!"

Even in her texts, Ashwaq’s urgent approach to life beams through. On Wednesday last week, she wanted to know if I’d received her email with statistics about migrant farm workers and COVID in her homeland of Kashmir. We are working together on a story about malnutrition during the global pandemic, and Kashmir has a similar fruit industry to our Flathead cherry orchards in Montana.

On Thursday morning, I awoke to: “Hey Rob! Not sure if you are able to get the message, but our internet and phone services have been shut. I had fixed a few interviews, but now I have no way to reach anyone. Hopefully things will be restored soon, but if not :( ”

That might have been an inconvenience, until the next Signal text from my friend Anne, an editor for USA Today. We were all Harvard Nieman journalism fellows in 2020, now spread around the world in our newsrooms in Washington D.C., Abidjan, Shanghai, Detroit, Toronto, Istanbul, Laramie, Budapest, Boston, Beirut, Los Angeles, Moscow, Missoula and Srinagar, Kashmir. And Anne was seeing reports of India imposing a communications blackout on Kashmir and locking down neighborhoods while firing tear gas at protesters.