When news links go dark: Reporting in peril, around the world

"Rob Rob Rob!"
Even in her texts, Ashwaq’s urgent approach to life beams through. On Wednesday last week, she wanted to know if I’d received her email with statistics about migrant farm workers and COVID in her homeland of Kashmir. We are working together on a story about malnutrition during the global pandemic, and Kashmir has a similar fruit industry to our Flathead cherry orchards in Montana.
On Thursday morning, I awoke to: “Hey Rob! Not sure if you are able to get the message, but our internet and phone services have been shut. I had fixed a few interviews, but now I have no way to reach anyone. Hopefully things will be restored soon, but if not :( ”
That might have been an inconvenience, until the next Signal text from my friend Anne, an editor for USA Today. We were all Harvard Nieman journalism fellows in 2020, now spread around the world in our newsrooms in Washington D.C., Abidjan, Shanghai, Detroit, Toronto, Istanbul, Laramie, Budapest, Boston, Beirut, Los Angeles, Moscow, Missoula and Srinagar, Kashmir. And Anne was seeing reports of India imposing a communications blackout on Kashmir and locking down neighborhoods while firing tear gas at protesters.
Kashmir sits on the northern tip of India, where the Himalayan Mountains jumble a disputed border with Pakistan. As a Muslim-majority state in Hindu-dominated India, Kashmir had special status under the Indian Constitution until the government of Narendra Modi revoked much of its autonomy in 2019. As Ashwaq was boarding her flight for her Harvard fellowship that August, the Indian government reinforced its already heavy military presence in Kashmir with 40,000 additional troops.
On Wednesday last week, Kashmiri separatist movement leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani died in Srinagar. Although 91 and suffering from kidney disease and dementia, Indian authorities still considered his death destabilizing enough to confiscate his body and send paramilitary troops to snuff protest activity, according to the Washington Post.
And my link to Ashwaq has gone dark.
This comes on the news last week that three top Russian investigative reporters have been designated “foreign agents” by their own government and several have had to flee the country to avoid imprisonment.
In July, My colleague Andras in Budapest discovered that two of his own staff had been surveilled in the Pegasus scandal, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is suspected of using powerful spyware to tap the phones of journalists, lawyers and even French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron.
It’s not a somewhere-else problem. Reporters in Los Angeles have been attacked while covering anti-vaccine protests. My Nieman colleague Karyn in Canada has seen her colleagues arrested — by Canadian law enforcement — while covering First Nations protests.
On Thursday morning, I got a message from Joyce Barnathan, the retiring director of the International Center for Journalists, which has supported many of my stories linking Montana to the wider world.
“Times look bleak, I know,” Barnathan wrote. “Afghan journalists are facing deadly attacks as the Taliban takes control. In Russia the Putin regime is trying to shutter independent news groups such as IStories and Meduza. In the Philippines, Maria Ressa, founder of the outstanding news site Rappler, is facing seven active legal cases against her. And far too many journalists have been murdered, from Jamal Khashoggi of Saudi Arabia, who helped ICFJ on our Middle East programs, to Ján Kuciak of Slovakia, whose intrepid reporting partner Pavla Holcová ICFJ will honor in November.”
But then she pivoted.
“In a pandemic with rampant disinformation, often perpetuated by top leaders, many people came to appreciate trustworthy journalism, which is needed to keep us informed, to help us make smart decisions, to hold our officials to account. With all the fanfare years ago about social sites ‘democratizing the media’ by allowing everyone to be a journalist, I think we now understand that we need gatekeepers, trusted journalists who can sort fact from fiction.”