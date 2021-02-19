When the windmills freeze in Texas, coal keeps the lights on

President Biden wants to eliminate all coal and natural gas plants from the U.S. power grid by 2035. What would happen if there is Polar Vortex like this in 15 years? When does Washington expect solar, wind or super-powered batteries to replace fossil fuels as the baseload?

For the foreseeable future, the best plan is an “all-of-the-above” fuel mix. Coal, natural gas, and nuclear power will still be needed to help with the heavy lifting when demand is high, the sun’s not out and the windmills are frozen.

Kenneth Rapoza is a veteran reporter and a former staff journalist for Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal.

