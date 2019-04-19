Orvis Down the Hatch Fly-Fishing Festival
Caras Park | Saturday, April 27, 2019 | 12-6:30pm
Kick off spring at the Orvis Down-the-Hatch Fly-Fishing Festival - Saturday, April 27th, from noon to six-thirty in Caras Park. There is no charge to attend this full day family event.
Come check-out the latest fishing and outdoor gear, drink ice cold beer from Big Sky Brewing Company with proceeds benefiting Montana Trout Unlimited Conservation Youth Camp. Sit back, grab some local food and enjoy live music by Milltown Damn and The Wrinkles or learn how to cast a fly rodon the knoll. Kids will enjoy activities with the Missoula Insectarium, Missoula Children’s Museum and a live fish pond.
IF4™
The Wilma | Saturday, April 27 | 7:00-9:30pm
Film Tickets: $12 (all proceeds benefit the MT Trout Unlimited Conservation Youth Camp)
After the party at Caras Park, the crowd heads over to The Wilma where we have partnered with the International Fly-Fishing Film Festival® (IF4™) to show the best fly-fishing films from around the world. Each film festival ticket includes entry into a “crazy good” raffle... and when we say raffle, we don't mean just tee shirts and ball caps (though there will be those too) WE COME TO PLAY! Prizes include sweet new Orvis equipment, awesome gear from our sponsors and the grand prize is a once-in-a-lifetime getaway for two to Belize!
