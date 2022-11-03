It’s so important for Montanans to vote this Tuesday. Our right to privacy is on the ballot, and with it families’ rights to choose our own reproductive futures; Willis Curdy supports those values. So is our right to a clean environment, and access to our public lands and wildlife; Jonathan Karlen supports those rights. A Supreme Court that interprets the law through a lens of justice, not party lines; Ingrid Gustafson is the nonpartisan candidate.

Our democracy is on the ballot. Montana is faced with candidates who say the election will only be fair if they win; if they lose because their opponent received more votes, they’ll say it was “unfair” and “rigged” and refuse to accept the results. Ryan Zinke is one of those candidates ready to tear down democracy like an angry child. We already saw it in the primary—when Zinke appeared to be losing to his opponent Al Olszewski in Lincoln County, he called the election “fraudulent”; when votes shook out in his favor, he called it “secure”. That scares me. I’ll be voting for Monica Tranel instead. Please vote for a Montana where our courts, our votes, and our rights are secure.