Our town

We’ve started a fun feature on the Missoulian website called “My Town,” in which Missoulian reporters and editors post photos of their favorite things about this place we’re all lucky enough to call home.

Opinion editor Tyler Christensen, for instance, posted photos about the outdoor places she loves – everything from the surrounding mountains, the rivers that run through and near town, Greenough Park and even all the “lovers’ locks” on the footbridge near the Eastgate Albertsons.

Happy dogs out for a winter walk

Missoula has lots of public trails lacing through town and reaching into the surrounding mountains. My dogs Goofy (the German shepherd) and Homer (the as-yet-undetermined mix) love exploring the same trails again and again. 

Mine was similar, with scenes from my daily walk to work, which always surprises me with variety, even though it’s basically the same route day after day.

Gwen's My Town - Clark Fork in winter

No matter what time of year, the Clark Fork enchants. If I've got time, I'll take the long way around, just to savor the view of the river from the Orange Street bridge looking east toward the Missoulian.

And arts reporter Laura Scheer slayed us with a photo of a summertime float, along with such iconic scenes as dogs hovering outside a coffeeshop, and a wintry hike on Blue Mountain.

My Town - Clark Fork Floating

Just like any true Missoulian, I know the best part of summer is being on the river with the sun on your face, a beer in one hand and a thumbs up in the other. As soon as July hits, that's where you can find me.
Dogs at Southgate Mall

Scott Farley caught a dog in the driver's seat, and its canine passenger, on Feb. 1 outside the Dillard’s men’s entrance in the Southgate Mall parking lot.

It’s your town, too, and we’ve started a similar feature for readers – only one photo so far, but we sure would like to see more. Just email your photos and a little description to newsdesk@missoulian.com and we’ll include them. We post these features on social media – check ‘em out!

And, as always, thanks for supporting local news.

