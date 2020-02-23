We’ve started a fun feature on the Missoulian website called “My Town,” in which Missoulian reporters and editors post photos of their favorite things about this place we’re all lucky enough to call home.

Opinion editor Tyler Christensen, for instance, posted photos about the outdoor places she loves – everything from the surrounding mountains, the rivers that run through and near town, Greenough Park and even all the “lovers’ locks” on the footbridge near the Eastgate Albertsons.

Mine was similar, with scenes from my daily walk to work, which always surprises me with variety, even though it’s basically the same route day after day.