We’ve started a fun feature on the Missoulian website called “My Town,” in which Missoulian reporters and editors post photos of their favorite things about this place we’re all lucky enough to call home.
Opinion editor Tyler Christensen, for instance, posted photos about the outdoor places she loves – everything from the surrounding mountains, the rivers that run through and near town, Greenough Park and even all the “lovers’ locks” on the footbridge near the Eastgate Albertsons.
Mine was similar, with scenes from my daily walk to work, which always surprises me with variety, even though it’s basically the same route day after day.
And arts reporter Laura Scheer slayed us with a photo of a summertime float, along with such iconic scenes as dogs hovering outside a coffeeshop, and a wintry hike on Blue Mountain.
It’s your town, too, and we’ve started a similar feature for readers – only one photo so far, but we sure would like to see more. Just email your photos and a little description to newsdesk@missoulian.com and we’ll include them. We post these features on social media – check ‘em out!
And, as always, thanks for supporting local news.