Outdoor burning by permit should be done with caution

First responders are currently training to mitigate risk from another spread threat- coronavirus. Each time responders answer the call, they are put in proximity with their fellow responders and the public who may be infected with coronavirus but are showing no symptoms. When the call is over and the threat is subdued, they return to their homes and families.

Each wildfire response is a high-risk call to action. It is imperative that we all do our part to limit the number of responses that are the result of high-risk activities.

MCFPA member agencies extend a heartfelt thanks to all of you who are conscientious about lowering the risk of wildfire from escaped burns. Until fire danger increases or unattended and escaped burns prompt more responses, Missoula County will leave outdoor burning by permit open.

Burn responsibly: construct your burn pile with two feet of mineral soil around it; string a charged garden hose to the burn; have leather gloves and a hand-tool at the end of the hose. After you activate your burn each day you plan to burn to make sure conditions are conducive to burning, don’t burn if it’s windy; never leave the pile unattended while it is still warm to the touch; drown, stir, and feel the coals to assure its dead-out.

To get more information on how to get a permit in Missoula County, go to https://app.mt.gov/burnpermit/ ​.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0