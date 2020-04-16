Outdoor burning by permit should be done with caution

With warmer, drier conditions expected later this week, interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) are expecting an increase in outdoor burning by permit. The fire danger rating is currently LOW and a quick scan into the hills around our towns reveals snow on the ground. Missoula County citizens are taking advantage of more time spent at home, protecting their neighbors by complying with the state’s shelter in place order.
There’s another group of your neighbors that need to be in the forefront of your decision to burn and the steps all burners must take to ensure they’re lessening the risk of escape: first responders.
Recently, high winds caused embers from a pile to spread into cured grass. Since the permit process opened on March 1, 17 escaped burns resulting in 30 acres burned in Missoula County. Within seconds, fires like this can get beyond the permit holder’s control and spread with the speed of the wind. Fine fuels like cured grass is the primary carrier of wildfire, even during the hottest months of the year. On this day, Frenchtown Fire was staffing an ambulance crew. That crew of responders rushed back to the station, switched out their PPE for wildfire operations and responded to the wildfire. Across town, other engines, with your neighbors inside, made ready for dispatch. A local crew made its way across town to take over staffing of the empty ambulance.
First responders are currently training to mitigate risk from another spread threat- coronavirus. Each time responders answer the call, they are put in proximity with their fellow responders and the public who may be infected with coronavirus but are showing no symptoms. When the call is over and the threat is subdued, they return to their homes and families.
Each wildfire response is a high-risk call to action. It is imperative that we all do our part to limit the number of responses that are the result of high-risk activities.
MCFPA member agencies extend a heartfelt thanks to all of you who are conscientious about lowering the risk of wildfire from escaped burns. Until fire danger increases or unattended and escaped burns prompt more responses, Missoula County will leave outdoor burning by permit open.
Burn responsibly: construct your burn pile with two feet of mineral soil around it; string a charged garden hose to the burn; have leather gloves and a hand-tool at the end of the hose. After you activate your burn each day you plan to burn to make sure conditions are conducive to burning, don’t burn if it’s windy; never leave the pile unattended while it is still warm to the touch; drown, stir, and feel the coals to assure its dead-out.
To get more information on how to get a permit in Missoula County, go to https://app.mt.gov/burnpermit/ .
