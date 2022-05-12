2022 Spring Mack Days to end May 15, thousands and prizes still available

The 2022 Spring Mack Days are coming to a close and an elusive $10,000-prize fish named "The Captain" remains at large.

May 15 will mark the end of this annual fishing competition on Flathead Lake. A total of 18,699 lake trout have been entered into the event thus far.

Along with The Captain, there are nine other lake trout with big cash prizes still lurking somewhere in the Flathead; three worth $5,000, five worth $1,000 and an extra $1,000 tagged lake trout sponsored by Bretz RV and Marine.

There a many ways to win. Even if you don't reel in The Captain, you have the opportunity to receive awards for the smallest or largest lake trout caught, and be entered into weekend drawings.

The eighth weekend drawing winners were: Tom Kemppainen of Columbia Falls-$200, Julie Duncan $100 X 2-Kalispell, Travis Banyai of Lakeside-$100, and Dwayne Whitaker-$100 of Kalispell.

Results thus far:

First place: Kolton Turner of Kalispell holds the lead in the top 20 category. He and his dad, Bob, had a combined total of 471 lake trout entries in the 8th weekend of fishing and a total of 2,593 for the entire event. He has an 18-day average of 68.72.

Second place: Jason Mahlen of Kalispell holds the second spot with 1,230 entries. Mahlen has an 18-day average of 60.94.

Third place: Bob Turner is in third place with 1,145 lake trout entries and an average of 56.22.

The remaining top 20 are Sam Cusker, Steven Benson, Clint Speer, Jerry Benson, Mike Benson, Travis Banyai, Larry Karper, Scott Bombard, Hank McLeod, Larry Ashwell, Andy Reed, Tom Kemppainen, Gene Corne, Jack Kirkland, Larry Ludahl, Terry Krosgstad and Bryan Long.

Top anglers are placed at the conclusion of the event by their best 18-day average. There are 27 weekend days in the event. Using the best 18-day average gives anglers the opportunity to miss a few days and still be in the competition as a top angler.

If you are interested in getting out for the final week of Mack Days, visit mackdays.com to find fishing tips, safety information, maps and prizes.

