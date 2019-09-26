GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — We breeze past the ranger at the West Glacier entrance after pausing for only two vehicles ahead of us. It’s mid-September and the chill when the sun goes behind the clouds as we drive along Lake McDonald reminds us that fall is in our immediate future, with 80-degree temperatures gone until next June.
The Huckleberry Hut is still serving ice cream, even though the ferns are bright yellow and the aspens and larch are hinting at spectacular colors yet to come. It’s easy to meander today at a slower pace because few vehicles, if any, are in our rear-view mirror.
At this time of year Glacier is a fraternal twin to her summer sister. We pull into the Apgar Visitor Center, where Ranger Charlie DeVoe is giving his safety talk to only about a dozen visitors rather than the scores usually surrounding him. Most in his audience have graying hair, and some have none at all. Few brought children, who at this point often are tired from a too-long drive or grumpy from a forced hike.
Instead, a peaceful air hangs over the visitor center; even the motion sensor lights in the restroom turn off within a few seconds due to the lack of activity. Still, Mike Boyle from Chicago is a little leery about big critters after listening to DeVoe’s safety speech on how to use pepper spray.
“With bear spray, the number of seconds you have available will vary by brand," DeVoe warns. "Practice with the (fake) bear spray, but it’s not a good idea to practice with live bear spray; the wind can shift suddenly and that’s not a good thing.”
Boyle, who is riding a bicycle with a warm cap underneath his helmet and pants legs tucked into knee-high wool socks, sticks around for a few more questions for DeVoe.
“I did 18,000 miles (on a bike) last year. I circled the U.S. I always ride my bike in these parks. Now he’s telling me I might frighten one of those,” he says, pointing to a picture of a mountain lion. “At this moment, I’m scared.”
But he’s in Glacier, a place he drove across the county to visit during the shoulder season, when park visitation plummets. For example, in July of 2018 almost 906,000 people visited the park. That dropped to 434,600 in September 2018; 91,900 in November; and 18,780 in December.
Like many of the visitors here today, Boyle has done his research and wanted to check it out when the pace slows down.
“I’ve only had my breath taken away ten times in the last five minutes,” Boyle says. “What did I come here to see? This is it. I brought a good spirit with me so something on the outside is not going to fill me up more than what is inside. But this is a gift from God.”
We pass the Lincoln Lake trailhead where only two cars are parked. The Sprague Creek campground is closed, and as we pull into the McDonald Lake Lodge parking lot we pass a homemade rustic teardrop camper from California, on which Honeymoon! Honk 4 <3 is written on the window. We park a stone’s throw from the lodge.
The license plates in the lots are the typical mixing bowl of states — New York, Colorado, Iowa, Virginia, South Dakota, Washington, California, Texas, Florida. Missouri, Illinois, Utah.
None of those vehicles belong to Taylor Clark and Monica MickHager (yes, she created her own rock-n-roll last name a few decades back) who are visiting from Washington state. They’re on a carbon-neutral tour of Glacier after dropping their vehicle at a ferry dock in Washington, taking the Amtrak train to Glacier and using the Jammer buses to get around.
They were staying in the McDonald Lodge cabins since the lodge was full, which MickHager said was a blessing in disguise. She joked that they’ll have to return at another time, however, since they couldn’t get to the east side of the park due to the recent closure of Logan Pass for road work. Going-to-the-Sun Road reopens Sept. 30, but is expected to be closed for the season the third weekend of October. The other park roads typically are open until the third week of November.
The two hiked Hidden Trail, Logan Pass, the Highline and the Hidden Lake Overlook, among others. And they enjoyed dining in the lodge, especially since they had low expectations knowing all the food had to be trucked to the site, and it was late in the season. Even at this late date Russell’s Dining Room still serves its full menu including a vegan Caesar salad, bison pastrami and Double R Wagyu blend burger on a Wheat Montana potato bun.
“They have fed us well,” MickHager says.
“I had an elk burger with huckleberries on it,” Clark adds. “You have huckleberries on everything.”
“We found out that’s how you roll, so yes, I will have that piece of cheesecake with huckleberries on it,” MickHager says, laughing.
The only bad part about the trip, MickHager says, was that she wanted one more day in the park. Just one more day.
By the end of September all of the lodges will be shuttered, and most of the concession services have closed. Water is shut off at Logan Pass, and most of the visitor centers have limited hours.
But camping is available, although by Nov. 1 Apgar and St. Mary campgrounds are the only vehicle-accessible ones that are open with primitive services.
Back at the Apgar Visitor Center, Al and Judy Hayden are walking back to their vehicle, hand in hand. They’re from Kentucky and have traveled around the United States, but never spent time in the Pacific Northwest, including Glacier.
About a year ago Judy was diagnosed with dementia. Now they’re here celebrating the autumn of their lives as a couple — one of the most beautiful, wild and free places in the nation — where the masses have left and they’re closer to being alone in walking these paths.
“We felt like this is a trip we needed to make now,” Al Hayden says, his tone upbeat as he shares their story. “We’ll travel west to Olympia and down the coast to San Francisco. We started Sept. 2, the day after Labor Day, and should be home around Oct. 22.
“I find this is so different from the eastern part of the United States. To me, everything east of the Mississippi all looked the same. But there is so much difference here with the mountains and trees.”
“It’s so beautiful,” Judy Hayden adds softly.
They walk away, hand in hand, then Al Hayden looks back and calls out across the nearly vacant parking lot.
“We just celebrated our 40th anniversary!”