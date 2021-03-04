Advance reservations available in March for Yellowstone National Park visitors

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Visitors will be able to make advance reservations at three additional campgrounds in Yellowstone National Park beginning March 24. Campgrounds that will change from first-come, first-served to the advance reservation system are Mammoth, Slough Creek and a portion of Pebble Creek.

Reservations will go live on Recreation.gov starting March 24, at 8 a.m. MST. Visitors will be able to book campsites up to six months in advance. Campgrounds are expected to fill quickly once sites are made available.

The new system is a direct response to public requests for a reservation system at park campgrounds, and prompted a collaborative effort between the National Park Service (NPS) and Recreation.gov.

The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival. It will enrich the visitor experience by reducing traffic congestion at campgrounds, improving safety, and eliminate uncertainty and frustration.