Advanced birding workshops

Birding

Interested in improving your birding skills? Join Larry Weeks from Five Valleys Audubon for three advanced birding workshops in November.

The workshops will be held on Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Office at 3201 Spurgin Road, Missoula.

The date and subject for each session are as follows:

• Nov. 4 – Sparrows

• Nov. 11 – Forest birds

• Nov. 18 – Shorebirds

The cost is $15 per session or $30 for all three sessions. UM students can attend at half price.

To sign up, contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or 406-540-3064 or email  bwsgenea@gmail.com.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

