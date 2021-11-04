Interested in improving your birding skills? Join Larry Weeks from Five Valleys Audubon for three advanced birding workshops in November.

The workshops will be held on Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Office at 3201 Spurgin Road, Missoula.

The date and subject for each session are as follows:

• Nov. 4 – Sparrows

• Nov. 11 – Forest birds

• Nov. 18 – Shorebirds

The cost is $15 per session or $30 for all three sessions. UM students can attend at half price.

To sign up, contact Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or 406-540-3064 or email bwsgenea@gmail.com.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

