Lael Wilcox is an accidental bike racer. She is also one of the best in the world.

The 36-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, has won ultra-endurance bikepacking and road cycling races around the U.S. and world, set records on routes many thousands of miles long, and beaten countless men who figured she wouldn't last the first day of a race.

But beyond her place at the zenith of the niche world of self-supported long-distance cycling, she's known across the broader cycling world as someone who works to bring more riders or prospective riders — especially women and nonbinary people — into the world of traveling by bike. She organizes bikepacking rallies around the world for folks who want to give it a try, and she's started programs to get girls on bikes.

"We need to get more women, more trans-, more nonbinary riders not only doing these races, but also just feeling like they can be doing these things," she said. "And the best way to do that is to invite people, one, and two, encourage them. And then just do it yourself — take on the thing that scares you and just do it, because that will affect your family and your friends, and they'll think, oh, if she did it maybe I can do it too."

That work aligns with the mission of the Missoula-based Adventure Cycling Association. The organization is working to bring more people, especially from underrepresented groups, into the fold of bicycle touring and off-road bikepacking alongside the veteran riders the nonprofit has long served. The group has devised dozens of long-distance bike routes including the TransAmerica Trail road route across the U.S. and Great Divide Mountain Bike Route from Banff, Alberta, in Canada to the U.S.-Mexico border at Antelope Wells, New Mexico. Both routes pass extensively through Montana. And the TransAmerica route was first developed as part of the Bikecentennial ride in 1976 that led to the ACA’s formation.

Wilcox holds the women's record in the Tour Divide bikepacking race, which almost entirely follows the Great Divide route. She won the overall victory in the 2016 Trans Am Bike Race, making her the only woman and the first American to win the coast-to-coast race. Previously, only two women had ever completed the race. In these races, riders are prohibited from taking outside support. They must rely only on what they bring with them and what they can purchase from commercial sources available to everyone, such as stores along the way. The races are also nonstop events, so each rider must manage their pace, nutrition and sleep to cover as much ground as they can without burning out.

Wilcox's relationship with ACA, beyond riding and dominating races on the group's routes, solidified in 2016 when she spoke at the group's 40th anniversary celebration in Missoula just after winning Trans Am. The relationship grew even stronger on July 13 this year when Wilcox donated her 2019 Tour Divide race bike to ACA as the centerpiece of a budding exhibit on the Great Divide route in the nonprofit's front entrance. But the bike is more than just a dusty artifact of niche cycling history.

'Accessible hero'

The ACA headquarters at 150 East Pine St. was once a church. Now it's somewhat a pantheon of American bicycle touring, a showcase of two-wheeled relics and their riders from around the world who have flocked to the U.S. and Montana to ride ACA routes. Almost all the storied bikes hung throughout the public lobby are from men. Wilcox's bike, now displayed prominently at the front, is different, said Ally Mabry, the art director of ACA's Adventure Cyclist magazine.

Wilcox "is an icon for women — oh my gosh, it’s crazy — icon for women in the bikepacking world, endurance cycling and general biking," Mabry said Monday, noting that Adventure Cyclist has run stories written by Wilcox and accompanied by photos from Wilcox's wife Rue Kaladyte. "When she reached out a month ago to see if Adventure Cycling wanted the bike, we obviously said yes. It’s been a really long time since we were able to hang a bike on the wall and have the person still be alive to talk about it."

But the bike's value goes beyond its timeliness and modernity.

"It represents so much to so many people, just so women and young girls and people who maybe feel like the underdog can come into our office and immediately see Lael’s bike hanging in the office — somebody’s who’s a pretty approachable and accessible hero, that’s how I think of her at least," Mabry said. "She’s never the pedestal hero who you never get to interact with."

Introducing Wilcox on July 13, ACA Vice President of Community Engagement Brian Bonham explained that "She has raced, shattered records, absolutely conquered epic bicycle routes all over the world. And what's even cooler, what I think is even cooler about Lael, is the impact that she has had working with young women to inspire and empower them to get out and ride their bikes, all the way from Alaska to Arizona."

Wilcox shared that she was once among the ranks of people who didn't think they could tackle something like a cross-country mountain bike ride, racing or not.

"Before I'd ever rode dirt, I heard about this Great Divide (route) and I thought, oh, it's too hard for me, I just can't do it," she said. "I really thought that I wouldn't be capable of doing this, which thinking about it I'm like, wow, why was I like that?" She noted that "sometimes it takes just the presence, you know, you have to have women from different ages, different walks of life, doing these things to be the role models for their friends. That just fires me up."

Mabry knows firsthand how that works.

"When Lael won the Trans Am race outright in 2016 she beat all the guys, and that was kind of the thing that put her on the map, at least for me," she said. "I was like, man, there’s a woman out there doing incredible things and she inspired me, for instance, to get into ultra-endurance bikepacking racing. Just seeing her do it gave me the courage. I just have to assume there are a ton of other people like me out there that watched her do that and then continued to watch her break records and win races all over the world and do it all with a smile on her face, and then get into it themselves and say, ‘If she can do it, I can do it,’ or at least give it a try."

Wilcox has hosted women's bikepacking rallies around the world in recent years and hopes to someday hold one on part of a route dear to her: the Great Divide. She may try to organize one there next year, she said — if she's not attempting to break the record for riding a bike around the world. In this year's Tour Divide, she said, only 29 of the more than 200 racers were not men: "That is by far the highest number that we've ever had in that race, which is really exciting, but it needs to increase."

Jessica Zephyrs, ACA's director of marketing, said that Wilcox's mission — she described it as "Showing so many women and encouraging them and empowering them as to what they’re capable of and what is possible, and creating a safe space for them to do that" — aligns with the ACA mission of encouraging "emerging cyclists" who may know how to ride a bike but are unsure how to dive into recreational cycling.

"Her mission and our mission overlap immensely," she said. And Zephyrs, too, praised Wilcox's humility and focus on empowering others: "The first time she rode the Tour Divide as a race, there were not very many women. They were not present. In the first race she ever did she was the only woman. Just being there was impactful. And she did it more and more and more and was beating people, and that brought a lot of attention. And she used that attention not to make it about her, but to make it about the opportunity."

That is what Wilcox's Tour Divide bike represents to Zephyrs — "that recent history, and the impact that that history represents, on our walls here so that we can tell that history to visitors."

'I can't give it up'

The dirt-coated rig that now hangs in ACA's headquarters is a carbon-fiber Specialized mountain bike equipped with Revelate Designs bikepacking bags, road-style handlebars, a lightweight front suspension fork, carbon-fiber wheels, electric shifting and a headlight powered by a dynamo hub on the front wheel. The bike frame is custom painted with a map of the Tour Divide route. A similar setup would cost about $8,000, not including custom paint.

But that setup is a far cry from her first race rig. In 2014, she was pedaling through Israel when she learned about the Holyland Challenge, a 908-mile race along a route she'd just finished riding. She'd already toured all over the world by bike but had never raced before.

"(I) had a $400 used bike and a bunch of beat-up stuff, and thought, 'Well I'm just going to try it out and see how this goes,'" she said. "I was the only woman out of 40, definitely had the worst equipment — tennis shoes and platform pedals and a cotton t-shirt — and these guys thought I was a total joke. They were like, 'Are you going to last the first day? Do you know what you're getting yourself into?'"

Wilcox did more than just survive the first day: She led the race by 25 miles.

"I was just having the time of my life," she said. "I slept in a ditch on the side of the road for three hours, got up and kept going, you know, just leaving them in the dust. And that was when it all really clicked for me that this is something I actually love to do, I love the competition and that's actually what kind of got me fired up about, really, about cycling."

She didn't hold her lead to the end, but that first surprise race crystalized her love for competitive long-distance cycling. No longer was cycling simply a vehicle for seeing the world; it had suddenly become an experience in itself.

After Israel, she returned to Anchorage, bought a new bike and quickly began pedaling 2,100 miles in 19 days to Banff for the start of the 2015 Tour Divide. After a week of rest in Banff, she started her second race ever — the brutal 2,745-mile route roughly along the Continental Divide. Despite a trip to the hospital in Helena for a respiratory infection (she pedaled there and back from the course), Wilcox nonetheless set a new women's course record for the Tour Divide: 17 days, 1 hour, 51 minutes. She beat the old record by slightly more than two days.

She returned to Anchorage but once again rode her bike to Banff a few weeks later, consumed by curiosity over how fast she could go without illness. A ferry ride cut her approach trip down to about 800 miles. Riding the Tour Divide route as an individual time-trial more than a month after the race, she bested her previous time with another new women's record: 15 days, 10 hours, 59 minutes.

"And then, since then, I've been like, 'But I want to beat the men's record,'" she said. "So then I'm like, I can't, I can't give it up. The men's record is just under 14 days, which is so hard to do. You have to average almost 200 miles a day, and what if you get stuck in mud, what if your bike breaks, all these other things. But that's also kind of the fun of it, because you never know what you're going to get yourself into."

(British cyclist Mike Hall set the overall course record of 13 days, 22 hours, 51 minutes in 2016. Hall, 35 at the time, was struck and killed by a motorist while racing across Australia the following year.)

Wilcox encountered those "what-ifs" in subsequent Tour Divide races. In 2019, aboard the bike now displayed in Missoula, goopy mud in Colorado made for slow progress and a documentary crew following her, which included Kaladyte, potentially conflicted with the semi-unwritten Tour Divide rules. So, she withdrew from the race but still completed the route and the film. Her 2021 attempt was scuttled by hazardous levels of wildfire smoke that made riding — recreationally or competitively — unwise.

"This year, I was like, 'Oh yeah, I'm going after the men's record,'" she recounted, laughing. "Then it like rained and thunderstormed for seven days in Montana, and we'd gotten stuck in mud in the Great Basin, and I totally ruined my bike and had to get it rebuilt, and then after that I got super sick, and I was throwing up on myself, on my bivy, and then I lost my voice because we were riding into a headwind for five days and I was like, oh, this is brutal."

She thought about quitting but pushed through to the finish. She said that her eventual time of 16 days and 20 hours was "Not the time I wanted, but really when it comes down to it, every time I do something like this I really just want to finish."

She didn't mention that she once again won the women's race.