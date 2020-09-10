Amid pandemic, hunters must still take precautions to halt spread of wildlife disease

Carcasses can also be boned out and left at the kill site. FWP is recommending that the bones, hide and head of any animal butchered by hunters at home be dumped only at Class II landfills. A list of appropriate landfills can be found online.

CWD has shown the ability to leave infectious material in the dirt where a sick animal has died or been lying. Proper disposal, especially of the head and backbone, is essential to keep the disease from spreading to other herds. Hunters handling their animals in the field are advised to use gloves and eye protection, and to avoid contact with the brain and spinal tissue.

Anderson said hunters who like to make their own European mount trophy skulls should be especially careful. European mounts use insects to clean off the soft tissue, leaving bright skulls.

“If you’re just throwing it in the ant pile, you could potentially move those prions,” Anderson said, referring to the infectious particles. “If you have your own beetles, that’s fine, but their waste should go in a dumpster.”