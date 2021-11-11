Animal communication presentation

Bitterroot Audubon’s November program will feature a presentation on animal communication by Dr. Erick Greene, professor in the Division of Biological Sciences and in the Wildlife Biology Program at the University of Montana.

Animals use sounds to communicate many different types of information to each other, such as defending territories, attracting and assessing mates, keeping in contact with others in their social groups, and warning about danger. Dr. Greene will give an overview of these astounding “infoscapes” and focus on how animals share information about predators with each other, based on bioacoustics research conducted locally by his students and him.