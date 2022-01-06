An animal tracking and sign interpretation outdoor education program will be held Saturday, Jan. 22. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Venture Inn in Libby. Over coffee, the class will go over some handouts on different species and track patterns. About 9:30 a.m., the class will head to the field to examine several habitat types for tracking and signs. This adult class will make several roadside stops, and take some short hikes on private lands less than one mile round trip.
Instructors have both college education and outdoor education instructor experience. Participants should come with full gas tanks, and be dressed properly for weather conditions. Also bring water, lunch, binoculars, cameras, and a good sense of humor. Registration is required. Email b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154. Wrap up at approx. 2:30 p.m. Small groups of less than 10. No dogs. Snowshoes optional.