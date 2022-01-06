An animal tracking and sign interpretation outdoor education program will be held Saturday, Jan. 22. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Venture Inn in Libby. Over coffee, the class will go over some handouts on different species and track patterns. About 9:30 a.m., the class will head to the field to examine several habitat types for tracking and signs. This adult class will make several roadside stops, and take some short hikes on private lands less than one mile round trip.